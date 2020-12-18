Persona Launches Free Identity Verification

Persona, a provider of identity infrastructure for real-time verification and protection, has launched a free Starter plan for up to 500 verifications a month while protecting users' personally identifiable information (PII), such as Social Security numbers, bank account numbers, addresses, and more.

The Starter plan includes data protection, automated fraud detection, and compliance with data privacy regulations. Persona's offering can be customized for a range of global verification options, including database lookups, quizzes, reverse phone lookups, document verification, government ID verification, and biometric options like photo and live video capture