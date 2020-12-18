Persona Launches Free Identity Verification
Persona, a provider of identity infrastructure for real-time verification and protection, has launched a free Starter plan for up to 500 verifications a month while protecting users' personally identifiable information (PII), such as Social Security numbers, bank account numbers, addresses, and more.
The Starter plan includes data protection, automated fraud detection, and compliance with data privacy regulations. Persona's offering can be customized for a range of global verification options, including database lookups, quizzes, reverse phone lookups, document verification, government ID verification, and biometric options like photo and live video capture
"At Persona, we believe in supporting our customers at every stage of growth while also protecting the individuals who are being verified," said company co-founder and CEO Rick Song in a statement. "With businesses rapidly increasing their online presence to stay competitive, consumer expectations around data privacy and protection at an all time high, and the evolution of data privacy regulations, it's imperative to create a safer online environment. The Starter plan enables us to do that by ensuring any business can verify an individual while safeguarding sensitive personal information."