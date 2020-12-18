Unity Acquires RestAR

Unity, provider of a platform for creating and operating real-time 3D content, is acquiring RestAR, a computer vision and deep learning company that enables fashion and online retailers and marketers to scan and render physical consumer products in 3D, using only a mobile device. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The RestAR deal will extend the power of interactive RT3D technology to marketers of all types by generating a digital twin of any product or object in 3D.