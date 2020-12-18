Unity Acquires RestAR
Unity, provider of a platform for creating and operating real-time 3D content, is acquiring RestAR, a computer vision and deep learning company that enables fashion and online retailers and marketers to scan and render physical consumer products in 3D, using only a mobile device. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The RestAR deal will extend the power of interactive RT3D technology to marketers of all types by generating a digital twin of any product or object in 3D.
"With the acquisition of RestAR, Unity is giving massive power to brands, retailers, and consumers by democratizing digital marketing for almost any product," said Dave Rhodes, senior vice president and general manager of Unity Create Solutions at Unity, in a statement. "What was once out of reach for those outside of large manufacturers and consumer products companies is now available to businesses of any size looking for a tangible, effective way to market their products. We fundamentally believe anyone should be able to leverage Unity's products, and this acquisition is another step in that direction."
"The COVID-19 crisis accelerated the expansion of retail and other industries toward new consumer behavior and digital transformation. Alongside Unity, which has already established itself as a leader in rendering 3D content across multiple industries, RestAR, combined with Unity Forma will be a visual content game-changer for businesses and marketers across industries," said Bar Saraf, CEO of RestAR, in a statement.