Kenshoo to Acquire Signals Analytics

Kenshoo, a provider of marketing technology, plans to acquire Signals Analytics, a provider of artificial intelligence powered analytics for market intelligence. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The move is expected to help Kenshoo develop an AI-powered platform that connects internal and external data sets to surface insights across the entire marketing value chain. Tthe companies' combined assets create a connected knowledge graph across brand, consumer, product, campaign, publisher and market data silos to streamline trend analysis, help marketers build strategic plans, and give social, retail, and publisher partners access to broader cross-channel intelligence.