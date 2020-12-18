Kenshoo to Acquire Signals Analytics
Kenshoo, a provider of marketing technology, plans to acquire Signals Analytics, a provider of artificial intelligence powered analytics for market intelligence. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The move is expected to help Kenshoo develop an AI-powered platform that connects internal and external data sets to surface insights across the entire marketing value chain. Tthe companies' combined assets create a connected knowledge graph across brand, consumer, product, campaign, publisher and market data silos to streamline trend analysis, help marketers build strategic plans, and give social, retail, and publisher partners access to broader cross-channel intelligence.
"Given the exponential growth we are experiencing in performance marketing, specifically around ecommerce, Kenshoo sees firsthand how brands make decisions to bring products to market online," said Kenshoo CEO and Co-Founder Yoav Izhar-Prato in a statement. "The channel discussion is changing from media platforms to distribution types—direct-to-consumer or retail—and we are relied upon to support those decisions. We looked for a powerful platform that best captured holistic consumer and market insights by connecting external data sets layered with cutting-edge, advanced analytics capabilities, and we found both in Signals Analytics. With a proven record in curating and augmenting external data and utilizing unique assets in AI/ML to infuse decisions with relevant, actionable insights for very prestigious brands, the team wowed us."
"Signals Analytics was founded on the premise that more sound, timely market intelligence could improve business outcomes as a critical bridge to fast-moving customers," said Gil Sadeh, Signals Analytics' co-founder and CEO, in a statement. "My co-founder, Kobi Gershoni, and I recognized that the way to get there was by extracting available market signals from the noise that were often missed given the sheer volume of data constantly generated online. By connecting these signals in a robust, configurable data fabric using patented AI and natural language processing, we have helped some of the world's most discernible consumer brands accelerate product innovation, improve launch metrics, support marketing teams, and ultimately drive growth. Joining forces with Kenshoo means we can advance our collective mission of enabling smarter, faster go-to-market decisions in the current, highly dynamic digital commerce era."