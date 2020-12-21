PROS Connects to Magento Commerce
PROS has launched its PROS Connector for Real-Time Pricing for Magento Commerce stores. Now, Magento Commerce merchants can connect their stores to PROS pricing solutions.
PROS pricing solutions leverage the cloud, user-defined rules, and advanced artificial intelligence to help businesses to optimize prices across channels.
"In today's market environment, buyers want fast, personalized, and consistent digital purchasing experiences and have little patience for merchants that are unable to deliver them," said PROS Solution Strategy Director Valerie Howard in a statement. "With PROS real-time pricing, merchants can power a connected, omnichannel buying experience by delivering prices that are consistent, rational, and personalized to their customers, winning deals and protecting profitability."