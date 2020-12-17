Cnerfield Adds Chat to Its Dugout Platform

Centerfield, a marketing and customer acquisition company, has added artificial intelligence-powered chat to its Dugout customer acquisition platform.

Centerfield Dugout can now engage with customers via an automated chat experience that understands shopping intent and enables a smooth handoff to a purchase via ecommerce, sales center, or other channels.

During Black Friday and Cyber Week, AI-powered chat was able to replace human qualification entirely during high consumer demand.