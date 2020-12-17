-->
  • December 17, 2020

Cnerfield Adds Chat to Its Dugout Platform

Centerfield, a marketing and customer acquisition company, has added artificial intelligence-powered chat to its Dugout customer acquisition platform.

Centerfield Dugout can now engage with customers via an automated chat experience that understands shopping intent and enables a smooth handoff to a purchase via ecommerce, sales center, or other channels.

During Black Friday and Cyber Week, AI-powered chat was able to replace human qualification entirely during high consumer demand.

"In leveraging AI to power chat-based conversations, we’ve been able to grow the channel by 106 percent in 2020 without needing additional sales agents," said Centerfield's senior vice president of digital, Zach Robbins, in a statement. "For us, the benefit of getting the right information in front of the right user at the right time with a channel that the user is excited about engaging with translates to happier customers and more profitable marketing campaigns."

