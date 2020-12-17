Talkdesk Joins the AWS Partner Network
Talkdesk, a cloud contact center provider, has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN).
As an APN Partner, Talkdesk is now widely available to businesses looking for qualified cloud solutions providers with expertise in AWS to help them differentiate through customer experience and innovation.
"We are thrilled to be part of the AWS Partner Network, another major step forward in our expanding relationship with Amazon Web Services," said John Youri, senior vice president of global channels and alliances at Talkdesk. "Joining the APN will help grow our AWS-based business and unlock a wide range of opportunities to better engage with our customers."