Fanplayr Launches Product Recommendations

Fanplayr, a provider of online behavioral personalization, today released Product Recommendations.

With Product Recommendations, customer purchase suggestions are delivered in real time using Fanplayr's artificial intelligence and ranking models.The service is fully managed and scalable using Fanplayr's Segmentation-as-a-Service.

Fanplayr's Product Recommendations can be delivered on websites or via email, web push notifications, and SMS. Algorithms include Others You May Like, Frequently Bought Together, Recommended for You, and Recently Viewed. These recommendations can be combined with Fanplayr Smart Product Rankings based on views, carts, purchases, and revenue.

"We are pleased to offer Product Recommendations to our customers," said Simon Yencken, founder and CEO of Fanplayr, in a statement. "Only when you look at the behavior of an individual can you understand what they truly want and use that to transform ecommerce. Product Recommendations deliver a better experience for the individual by using AI to recommend other relevant products and services, and therefore provides significantly positive results for our customers."

Branshes, a clothing eretailer in Japan, was among the first to try the new product. Purchase probability increased by 153 percent and average order value increased by 130 percent.