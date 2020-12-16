Mediafly Adds Shadow Content Finder in Winter Product Update

Mediafly, a provider of sales enablement technology, content management, and advisory services, today released its Winter product update with a new Shadow Content Finder feature that helps organizations identify and track the performance of seller-generated content to understand what resonates with customers and improve future content strategy.

Shadow Content Finder was designed to increase visibility into seller-generated content that moves deals forward during sales interactions.

"Mediafly's success is largely attributed to our continued focus on providing sellers with the tools and knowledge needed to meet customers where they are and drive deals to close," said Carson Conant, CEO and founder of Mediafly, in a statement. "Among the many upgrades to Mediafly this quarter, the addition of Shadow Content Finder amplifies our Mediafly Insights content analytics capabilities in a big way. Whether remote selling or in person, engaging a captive audience starts with having the right content at the right time. In that context, having a full view of what content works and doesn't, whether produced by sales or marketing,is key."

Mediafly defines shadow content as content whose composition differs from sales content that has been created by marketing team members. Shadow Content Finder reveals how sales reps are interacting with content, who created it, and how it is performing with customers. The tool prompts users if content is not marketing-approved and guides them through how to identify effective data points, messages, or materials and update or blend them with approved content. Search features within Shadow Content Finder can be sorted by team, individual user, folder, and creation date.