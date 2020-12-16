Neustar Launches Fabrick ID

Neustar, a provider of information services and technology and identity resolution, today launched the Neustar Fabrick ID to power addressable media buying and selling without relying on cookies or mobile advertising IDs (MAIDS).

The Fabrick ID provides cross-media linkages between advertiser audience data and publisher media inventory to help companies with digital media planning, addressable audience targeting, marketing analytics, and multitouch attribution .

"Neustar Fabrick is bringing our unmatched combination of data, technology, and cross-media linkages to connect all sides of the digital marketing world," said Steve Silvers, senior vice president of product and general manager of customer experience at Neustar, in a statement. "The Fabrick ID is a true identity-based solution that links phone number, email, and our unique consumer and household graph to publisher audience data. And it's entirely compatible with the other major deal IDs used in the media buying and bidding process."

Publishers and supply-side platforms can now replace audience and subscriber IDs with a Fabrick ID in real time. A Neustar Fabrick API call automatically substitutes personally identifiable information with a pseudonymized identifier. The Neustar Fabrick ID can also be used to improve audience data quality by correcting bad data and enriching sparse data records with identity-based demographic, psychographic, behavioral, and geolocation-specific information.

"Buyers and sellers of media can now seamlessly transition from a reliance on risky third-party cookies and MAIDs to a more stable, privacy-centric ID," said Ted Prince, an executive vice president and president of analytics solutions at Neustar, in a statement. "The Fabrick ID gives publishers and advertisers a sustainable and accurate means of managing and reaching audiences, as well as measuring marketing performance via our advanced analytics and multitouch attribution solutions."

In addition to publisher and SSP integrations including PubMatic, Neustar Fabrick connects to demand-side platforms, ad serving, data syndication, and other marketing technology vendors like The Trade Desk, LiveRamp, and Flashtalking.