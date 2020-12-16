Survalent and TextPower Partner to Deliver SMS Capabilities to Utilities

Survalent, a provider of advanced distribution management system (ADMS) software, has integrated its SurvalentONE ADMS platform with the text message alert capabilities of TextPower, a provider of scalable text messaging solutions.

This partnership enables utilities to send and, in most cases, receive text message alerts to and from key stakeholders, including offsite operators, field workers, and customers through an API integration with SurvalentONE Outage Management System and Remote Alarm Annunciation.

TextPower's two-way outage alerts trigger automated processes in SurvalentONE OMS. Utilities can send outage alerts or requested callbacks via text message to affected customers' mobile phones directly through the OMS, while customers can trigger outage alerts in the OMS by simply texting the command word "out" to a specified phone number. The two-way outage alert feature allows text messages to be sent, received, and replied to directly from the OMS.

"Our technologies working together will further improve communications and customer engagement while reducing a utility's response time and inbound call volume during outages," said Mark Nielsen, executive chairman of TextPower, in a statement. "Ninety-five percent off text messages are read within three minutes, which makes SMS the most efficient and cost-effective method for utilities to send and receive critical alerts and updates pertaining to their customers' service accounts. Moreover, we’re getting reports from the utilities we serve that over 96 percent of utility customers prefer to receive text messages."

Survalent has also integrated with TextPower for its Remote Alarm Annunciation application to forward alarms to authorized recipients during specified time periods. On-call operators and other stakeholders will be notified of network issues so they can take action to correct problems before they develop into more serious situations. Message recipients can acknowledge alarms via text.