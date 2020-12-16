Doxim Brings Accessible Documents to CCM Omni-Channel Communications
Doxim, a customer communications management (CCM) and engagement technology provider to financial and regulated markets, has launched Doxim Accessibility to support clients' needs for documents that are accessible to people with disabilities.
"As organizations recognize that customer experience is critical to their long-term success, providing an equal level of service to all customers is not an option, it is a must. Couple the strategic importance of equal access to communications and critical documents with current uncompromising legislation, and you find your organization in a situation when you have to act fast to be compliant," said Mike Rogalski, president and CEO of Doxim, in a statement. "To assist, Doxim designed our Doxim Accessibility solution in a way that can bring clients into compliance quickly, without burdening them with additional infrastructure or IT requirements."
Doxim's Accessibility solution features the following capabilities:
- Digital document accessibility in PDF and HTML formats;
- Accessible physical formats with large print and Braille;
- Accessible consumer online portals;
- Complete solution from template development to accessible statement composition, production, and delivery via digital channels and mail; and
- Creation of accessible documents at scale based on compliant and tested templates meeting WCAG 2.0 AA standards.
"We are fully committed to deliver a complete range of CCM solutions to our clients to support their digitization initiatives in a compliant and scalable way," Rogalski added. "Doxim CCM's unique value is in our ability to manage the entire scope and complexity associated with regulated documents and communications, from data processing to creation and omnichannel delivery. We encourage clients to outsource their technology requirements and execution to Doxim so they can focus on their core business: delivering the best customer experience to all customers, including customers with disabilities."