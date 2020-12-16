Doxim Brings Accessible Documents to CCM Omni-Channel Communications

Doxim, a customer communications management (CCM) and engagement technology provider to financial and regulated markets, has launched Doxim Accessibility to support clients' needs for documents that are accessible to people with disabilities.

"As organizations recognize that customer experience is critical to their long-term success, providing an equal level of service to all customers is not an option, it is a must. Couple the strategic importance of equal access to communications and critical documents with current uncompromising legislation, and you find your organization in a situation when you have to act fast to be compliant," said Mike Rogalski, president and CEO of Doxim, in a statement. "To assist, Doxim designed our Doxim Accessibility solution in a way that can bring clients into compliance quickly, without burdening them with additional infrastructure or IT requirements."

Doxim's Accessibility solution features the following capabilities:

Digital document accessibility in PDF and HTML formats;

Accessible physical formats with large print and Braille;

Accessible consumer online portals;

Complete solution from template development to accessible statement composition, production, and delivery via digital channels and mail; and

Creation of accessible documents at scale based on compliant and tested templates meeting WCAG 2.0 AA standards.