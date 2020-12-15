4Degrees Launches AI-Powered Intelligent Relationship Management Software

Software startup 4Degrees today formally launched its platform for deepening customer relationships.

The 4Degrees platform uses technology to identify and bring visibility to with whom the strongest connections lie within an organization and prompts users when relationships are in need of nurturing. It integrates with more than 100 enterprise applications to provide a single view of a team's network. The platform pulls from disparate business and personal applications, including marketing automation platforms and productivity suites, and presents a dashboard of team relationships in one simplified, intelligent view. Intelligent algorithms measure patterns of communication to identify the best path to a given company or person and translate that insight into warm introductions. It also delivers intelligent recommendations when new opportunities arise and when there are key events or updates within networks, presenting relationship-strengthening opportunities.