4Degrees Launches AI-Powered Intelligent Relationship Management Software
Software startup 4Degrees today formally launched its platform for deepening customer relationships.
The 4Degrees platform uses technology to identify and bring visibility to with whom the strongest connections lie within an organization and prompts users when relationships are in need of nurturing. It integrates with more than 100 enterprise applications to provide a single view of a team's network. The platform pulls from disparate business and personal applications, including marketing automation platforms and productivity suites, and presents a dashboard of team relationships in one simplified, intelligent view. Intelligent algorithms measure patterns of communication to identify the best path to a given company or person and translate that insight into warm introductions. It also delivers intelligent recommendations when new opportunities arise and when there are key events or updates within networks, presenting relationship-strengthening opportunities.
"Both my co-founder, David Vandegrift, and I personally know how important successful relationships are in helping early-stage and highly-disruptive companies make it to the next stage of development," said Ablorde Ashigbi, CEO and co-founder of 4Degrees, in a statement. "The problem is that manual and transactional systems are too often ineffective at facilitating this relationship development. Not only this, they often fail to be widely adopted in the first place, with most estimates suggesting that 30 percent to 60 percent of CRM implementations do not achieve their goals. A few years ago, we both agreed that this needed to change in today's digitally transformed enterprise. I'm proud to say the industry has responded well to this change."