Zendesk Adds Support Within Video Games

Zendesk has become a Unity Verified Solutions Partner, meaning that it has been verified by Unity to ensure its software development kit is optimized for the latest version of the Unity editor.

The partnership with Unity, a platform provider for creating and operating real-time 3D content, will provide integrated customer support functionality that can be set up in minutes, directly within some of today's most popular games.

Zendesk joins Unity's Verified Solutions Partner program as the first native customer support SDK that has been verified to ensure compatibility and stability with the Unity platform.

Integrating Zendesk's customer experience (CX) solutions with Unity's platform means Unity developers can add Zendesk to mobile games in minutes with minimal coding. They can personalize the design to match the game. Players will be able to access help centers for instant answers, and, when more support is required, agents can answer questions within Zendesk. There are also customization options, such as user branded interfaces and tailored support fields unique to the game.

"This year, we've seen a significant spike in both new gamers and the amount of time people spent gaming. It is important that we provide our developers, from indie creators to automotive manufacturers to retail brands, the ability to build great experiences at scale in this highly competitive environment. Our partnership with Zendesk makes embedding customer support incredibly seamless across our platform," said Stephen Rowell, vice president of global strategic business development at Unity, in a statement.

According to Zendesk's Benchmark data, gaming companies have seen an all-time high in ticket volume during 2020 and experienced a 90 percent increase in knowledge base views.

"Zendesk and Unity share the vision that customer service solutions should enhance the mobile gaming experience, not disrupt it," said Shawna Wolverton, executive vice president of product at Zendesk, in a statement. "Gamers no longer have the time or patience to switch in and out of their games to get help. Developers have to eliminate interruptions by meeting players where they are – in the game – and solve their problems seamlessly, without having to leave the app and lose valuable game time."

Hundreds of companies are already benefiting from using the Zendesk SDK for Unity to streamline customer service.