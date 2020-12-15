ScaleX Acquires FlowEngine's AI Technology
ScaleX.ai has acquired the AI for Account Based Marketing Technology (ABM) from FlowEngine.io.
"Since launching ScaleX.ai three years ago, a lot has changed. Outbound prospecting has gotten much more difficult. Sales and business development representatives have moved from in-office to work-from-home in almost all companies, email and phone outreach doesn't work nearly as well as it used to, and smart CEOs, CMOs, and CROs agree with the TOPO study that ABM delivers improved economics and proven results," said Chad Burmeister, CEO of ScaleX.ai.
