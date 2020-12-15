-->
  • December 15, 2020

ScaleX Acquires FlowEngine's AI Technology

ScaleX.ai has acquired the AI for Account Based Marketing Technology (ABM) from FlowEngine.io.

"Since launching ScaleX.ai three years ago, a lot has changed. Outbound prospecting has gotten much more difficult. Sales and business development representatives have moved from in-office to work-from-home in almost all companies, email and phone outreach doesn't work nearly as well as it used to, and smart CEOs, CMOs, and CROs agree with the TOPO study that ABM delivers improved economics and proven results," said Chad Burmeister, CEO of ScaleX.ai.

CRM Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues

Related Articles

ScaleX.ai Launches BDR.ai for Sales Professionals

26 Nov 2018

BDR.ai helps sales professionals with email templates and does most of the background business development research.

Best Practices Series
CRM Web Events
Reports & Research