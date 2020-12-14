Vibenomics Partners with IRI
Vibenomics, a location-based audio out-of-home (AOOH) advertising and experience company, is partnering with IRI, a provider of solutions and services for consumer, retail, and media companies, to measure the direct sales impact of exposure to AOOH advertising while offering advertisers exclusive access to SKU-level granularity for both pre-campaign feasibility and post-campaign analysis.
With this partnership, IRI will scale Vibenomics' measurement capabilities and relay insights back to media buyers.
"At Vibenomics, we work very closely with retail media as we serve as a true partner. Part of that partnership means being able to prove ROI from their investments so they can guarantee they're allocating their ad spend where it makes the most impact," said Paul Brenner, chief strategy officer at Vibenomics, in a statement. "Through our exclusive access to point-of-sale data, down to the SKU-level, from our grocery and convenience store customers, along with our partnership with IRI to analyze that data, Vibenomics has the ability to collaborate with advertisers to plan tests appropriately and analyze incremental sales lift and return-on-ad-spend."
"The audio out-of-home medium stands out as it has the ability to shape the consumer experience while they are physically in the store. The product they hear about is immediately available for purchase, no surfing, no waiting," said Jennifer Pelino, executive vice president of omnichannel media at IRI, in a statement. "That type of call-to-action in the exact physical location where a consumer can directly buy is an extraordinarily powerful marketing vehicle for brands to make an impact. This type of advertising to reach and connect with consumers is one of the many reasons we chose to partner with a company like Vibenomics."