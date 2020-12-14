Vibenomics Partners with IRI

Vibenomics, a location-based audio out-of-home (AOOH) advertising and experience company, is partnering with IRI, a provider of solutions and services for consumer, retail, and media companies, to measure the direct sales impact of exposure to AOOH advertising while offering advertisers exclusive access to SKU-level granularity for both pre-campaign feasibility and post-campaign analysis.

With this partnership, IRI will scale Vibenomics' measurement capabilities and relay insights back to media buyers.