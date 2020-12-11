Virtuous Acquires RaiseDonors

Virtuous Software, a provider of fundraising platforms for nonprofits, has acquired RaiseDonors, an online fundraising platform provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With RaiseDonors, Virtuous customers will now have more ways to create personalized giving experiences and the flexibility needed to run complex, multi-channel campaigns with embeddable forms, customized landing pages and text-to-give options.

Through this partnership, customers of both platforms will have access to the following:

Expanded online giving options;

A full-stack responsive fundraising solution, including donor-centric automation, comprehensive marketing, and personalized giving experiences;

Text-to-give donation options;

Project-based giving and child sponsorship options;

Additional merchant and payment processing options;

Expanded premium and cart options;

Access to a number of integrated nonprofit technology partners; and

Concierge consulting and services.