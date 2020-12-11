Virtuous Acquires RaiseDonors
Virtuous Software, a provider of fundraising platforms for nonprofits, has acquired RaiseDonors, an online fundraising platform provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
With RaiseDonors, Virtuous customers will now have more ways to create personalized giving experiences and the flexibility needed to run complex, multi-channel campaigns with embeddable forms, customized landing pages and text-to-give options.
Through this partnership, customers of both platforms will have access to the following:
- Expanded online giving options;
- A full-stack responsive fundraising solution, including donor-centric automation, comprehensive marketing, and personalized giving experiences;
- Text-to-give donation options;
- Project-based giving and child sponsorship options;
- Additional merchant and payment processing options;
- Expanded premium and cart options;
- Access to a number of integrated nonprofit technology partners; and
- Concierge consulting and services.
"Flexible online giving experiences are more important than ever before," said Virtuous CEO Gabe Cooper in a statement. "It's mission-critical to a nonprofit's ability to show its impact and inspire generosity. Organizations need the right tools to deliver personalized and responsive fundraising experiences at scale. The RaiseDonors team are digital fundraising veterans with the experience and innovation required to expand online giving. Together, Virtuous and the RaiseDonors team will empower nonprofits to create more connected experiences and grow generosity."
"With the bench strength of Virtuous behind us, my co-founder, Chris, and I have an opportunity to realize the vision we set out to achieve when we launched RaiseDonors, and now we have the power to do it faster and at scale," said Stephen Boudreau, co-founder of RaiseDonors, in a statement. "We're aligned with Virtuous on all fronts, including our vision, values, and approach to customer success and innovation. Now, we have more resources and talents to accelerate the features, functions, and integrations roadmap. I'm looking forward to what we'll be able to accomplish together."