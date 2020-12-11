Nuvi Adds Share of Voice Analysis

As a brand touchpoint analysis, Share of Voice determines the strength of conversations around companies' brands and those of theoir competitors. brands. Nuvi's Share of Voice provides granular insights into the industry landscape. It determines the total mentions of selected companies and the percentage of mentions attributed to each one from the whole. In addition, it analyzes the number of original posts, unique authors, and shared content. Like total mentions, a percentage is given for each brand in these other categories.

Nuvi's segmentation options also allow companies to compare multiple products, locations, or verticals to each other and competitors at one time.