-->
  • December 11, 2020

Nuvi Adds Share of Voice Analysis

Nuvi has added a Share of Voice social analytics dashbord to its Social Customer Experience (CX) management platform for gathering and analyzing competitor data across the internet.

As a brand touchpoint analysis, Share of Voice determines the strength of conversations around companies' brands and those of theoir competitors. brands. Nuvi's Share of Voice provides granular insights into the industry landscape. It determines the total mentions of selected companies and the percentage of mentions attributed to each one from the whole. In addition, it analyzes the number of original posts, unique authors, and shared content. Like total mentions, a percentage is given for each brand in these other categories. 

Nuvi's segmentation options also allow companies to compare multiple products, locations, or verticals to each other and competitors at one time. 

The Power of Social Analytics through Share of Voice
The Power of Social Analytics through Share of Voice
Nuvi Custom Share of Voice Widget of competitive analysis. Numerous language factors can be compared through Nuvi's Language Engine
Nuvi Custom Share of Voice Widget of competitive analysis. Numerous language factors can be compared through Nuvi's Language Engine

CRM Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues
Best Practices Series
CRM Web Events
Reports & Research