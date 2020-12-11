Salesmsg Releases CRM Texting for Hubspot, Infusionsoft, ActiveCampaign, and Pipedrive

Salesmsg, a provider of two-way business text messaging platforms, today released features that eliminate the need to import contacts from CRM systems into the Salesmsg platform. The platform currently supports Hubspot, Infusionsoft, ActiveCampaign, and Pipedrive.

Features of the CRM Texting platform include the following:

Contact Search Syncing: Users can search for a contact in Salesmsg and locate matches in the integrated CRM system. If a match is found, it links the contact record with Salesmsg's record. If no match is found, it creates a contact and links the record in both systems.

Message Syncing: Users can send a text or MMS from inside the integrated CRM or Salesmsg and this new feature syncs it and future messages with the contact's conversation history, in both places.

Contact Field Syncing: When a name, telephone, or email address of a contact record is changed, this new feature syncs the changes in all platforms.