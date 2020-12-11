Five9 Partners with Deloitte

Five9, a cloud contact center systems provider, has partnered with Deloitte Digital, to accelerate growth and go-to-market strategies in key regions and verticals.

"With significant and growing demand for cloud contact center as a service migration, Five9's capabilities can help us to deliver positive service experiences for our clients and their customers," said Andy Haas, service excellence leader at Deloitte Digital, in a statement. "As the global pandemic leads more enterprises to prioritize contact center modernization and emphasize the human experience, this alliance enables Five9 and Deloitte Digital to guide companies in their transformation journey from inception through deployment and operation."

"Five9 is proud to extend our relationship with Deloitte Digital to offer our best-of-breed cloud solution to the global breadth and reach of the organization," said Rowan Trollope, CEO of Five9, in a statement. "This alliance reinforces our global momentum and focus on large enterprises and international markets."