Ombori and Bambuser Partner on Virtual Queuing System

Interactive live shopping provider Bambuser and interactive retail technology company Ombori today announced a strategic partnership to jointly launch digital store experiences.

The partnership combines Ombori's re-usable architecture that bridges cognitive services, IoT, mobile phones, and digital signage with Bambuser's proprietary live streaming solutions. By using Omni-queue, the store staff can handle physical and online visitors in the same queue. At the same time, visitors can be switched to online specialists in different locations (eg, in another store or working remotely).

"Together with Bambuser, we will offer the market's most efficient omnichannel solution for gaining and retaining customers. The entire workflow will be automated, which creates a friction-free process and a clear overview of the workload throughout the chain. This leads to more productivity, increased customer satisfaction, and hence profitability," said Andreas Hassellöf, CEO of Ombori, in a statement. "By integrating our technology with Ombori, the retailer will have an easy-to-use system that the staff uses. They just need to call on the next customer, and the system selects the right visitor, whether it is a digital ticket, a paper ticket, or a pre-booked visit. The connection between Ombori and Bambuser is super-strong because then the employee can work in the same queuing system, regardless of whether it is a physical customer visit or an online visit," Maryam Ghahremani, CEO of Bambuser, ;said in a statement.

The companies' first joint customer is Kjell & Co., a Scandanavian electronics retailer.