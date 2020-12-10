SalesAgility and Nextcloud Integrate SuiteCRM
CRM provider SalesAgility has partnered with content collaboration platform provider Nextcloud, bringing together two open-source communities to create an integrated user experience.
The first phase of the integration with SalesAgility's SuiteCRM solution provides Nextcloud users a new comprehensive dashboard widget that displays upcoming activities from SuiteCRM and receives notifications from inside Nextcloud. Users can also search on key SuiteCRM modules, including Account, Contacts and Leads.
"Our vision is to transform the CRM market by creating a powerful, flexible, and user-focused open-source solution. SuiteCRM provides users with a central repository for all customer data, enabling key insights that can be used to enhance and nurture business relationships," Dale Murray, CEO of SalesAgility, said in a statement. "By building relationships with technologies such as Nextcloud, we are not only enhancing the productivity of our customers but working with communities who share our vision and value of giving customers full control over their data and systems."
"Our customers are looking for a great user experience from their content collaboration platform, empowering users to access and work with their data and communicate wherever they are. Nextcloud enterprises optimize the productivity of their teams while keeping data secure and integrating with a variety of other technologies," said Frank Karlitschek, founder and CEO of Nextcloud, in a statement. "The integration with SuiteCRM enables our users to access crucial customer data directly from within their collaboration environment. Connecting in such a way with fellow open-source communities multiplies the benefits of open ecosystems for our mutual customers."