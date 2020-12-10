SalesAgility and Nextcloud Integrate SuiteCRM

CRM provider SalesAgility has partnered with content collaboration platform provider Nextcloud, bringing together two open-source communities to create an integrated user experience.

The first phase of the integration with SalesAgility's SuiteCRM solution provides Nextcloud users a new comprehensive dashboard widget that displays upcoming activities from SuiteCRM and receives notifications from inside Nextcloud. Users can also search on key SuiteCRM modules, including Account, Contacts and Leads.