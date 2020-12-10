GoMoxie Launches SEE to Identify Customer Pain Points

goMoxie, a provider of customer guidance solutions, today launched SEE, a closed-loop artificial intelligence solution that delivers insights about where and why customers struggle in their online journeys.

SEE informsCONTEXT, goMoxie's customer guidance application, which anticipates and proactively guides customers through struggle points with useful information when and where needed.With SEE, goMoxie's Customer Guidance Platform can now pinpoint the location and reason for customer struggle and remediate it with contextually relevant proactive guidance.

goMoxie analyzes conversational data through natural language processing, machine learning, and other technologies to pinpoint exactly where in the journey customers are struggling and why