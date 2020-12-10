FayeBSG Releases Flare Sentiment Analysis for Zendesk

Faye Business Systems Group, a Master Zendesk Development Partner, has released Flare Sentiment Analysis for Zendesk, giving Zendesk users a machine learning application that can scan messages for indicative keywords and phrases and let agents know if the sender seems in a positive, negative, or neutral mood.

With Flare Sentiment Analysis, users can do the following:

Automatically analyze messages for the sender's sentiment;

Gauge sentiment on each response to support tickets;

Categorizes the sentiment into positive, negative, neutral, and mixed;

Analyze legacy communications for training purposes; and

Analyze single messages or whole dialogues.

Flare Sentiment Analysis is available in Basic and Professional editions. The Professional edition lets users filter messages in Explore by the sentiment or mood of the client and/or agent.