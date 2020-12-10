Yesware Launches All-in-One Sales Toolkit for Microsoft Outlook

Yesware, a sales productivity software provider, has released an all-in-one sales toolkit in the Microsoft AppSource.

Yesware is one of the first Microsoft partners to use new email editing extension capabilities, allowing salespeople to use Microsoft Outlook's native Send button to send Yesware-connected emails in an uninterrupted workflow.

"Yesware believes in the immense selling potential of our Office 365 users. We are proud to partner with Microsoft to provide salespeople with the tools needed to close more deals as efficiently as possible," said Joel Stevenson, Yesware's CEO, in a statement. "We are pleased for Yesware to be building on new Microsoft 365 capabilities and providing salespeople with a more frictionless selling experience," said Juan Balmori Labra, lead product manager of the Microsoft 365 add-ins team, in a statement.

Native Send is the latest in a line of recent improvements to Yesware for Outlook. Others include a dynamic meeting scheduling tool, a suite of data insights and performance dashboards, and calls as part of a campaign cadence.