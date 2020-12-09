Indicative Joins Google Cloud Marketplace
Indicative, a customer analytics software company, has joined the Google Cloud Marketplace.
"Indicative helps companies solve the trickiest part of data analysis: using their data to improve business decisions," said Indicative CEO Jeremy Levy in a statment. "Our platform creates a strong link between data analysts and their marketing and product-focused peers. Indicative doesn't require knowledge of SQL, and as such, equips even non-technical users with the ability to generate interactive analysis that enables product managers and marketers to follow their customers’ journeys."
Indicative's inclusion in the Google Cloud Marketplace means that users of Google's cloud storage products can begin using Indicative without reconfiguring their storage or network settings.