Indicative Joins Google Cloud Marketplace

Indicative, a customer analytics software company, has joined the Google Cloud Marketplace.

"Indicative helps companies solve the trickiest part of data analysis: using their data to improve business decisions," said Indicative CEO Jeremy Levy in a statment. "Our platform creates a strong link between data analysts and their marketing and product-focused peers. Indicative doesn't require knowledge of SQL, and as such, equips even non-technical users with the ability to generate interactive analysis that enables product managers and marketers to follow their customers’ journeys."