Allego Acquires Refract
Allego, a provider of sales learning and enablement solutions, has acquired Refract, a sales engagement and multilingual conversation analytics provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Refract brings to the merger deep capabilities in revenue intelligence, delivering artificial intelligence-enhanced content and coaching recommendations from sales calls, demos and meetings. It also forms the foundation for critical new sales engagement capabilities that will power post-pandemic sales professionals who must succeed in virtual selling.
This acquisition builds on a year-long partnership between Allego and Refract, during which a portion of Refract's conversation analytics technology was integrated into Allego's sales call recording and coaching capability. The combined companies will expand the integration, bringing new AI technologies, reporting, analytics, and prospect engagement capabilities.
"We've had the opportunity to get to know the Refract team over the last year, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome this impressive group to the Allego family," said Yuchun Lee, CEO and co-founder of Allego, in a statement. "In addition to bringing powerful new tech to the Allego platform, the Refract team expands our presence in the U.K., serving as our new European headquarters with a full complement of talent across engineering, sales, marketing, and customer success to help drive the company's global expansion. This is a powerful union that will bring more value to our joint customers and add rocket fuel to our vision for virtual sales learning, enablement, and engagement."
"Revenue is won and lost in sales conversations. Our mission at Refract has always been to help sales reps close more deals by better understanding their revenue defining moments," said Kevin Beales, CEO and founder of Refract, as a statement. "Now, as part of Allego, we can enhance the Allego all-in-one experience by identifying those key moments and trigger the learning, coaching, content, and customer engagement that support increasingly remote teams to accelerate revenue performance."