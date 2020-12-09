Allego Acquires Refract

Allego, a provider of sales learning and enablement solutions, has acquired Refract, a sales engagement and multilingual conversation analytics provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Refract brings to the merger deep capabilities in revenue intelligence, delivering artificial intelligence-enhanced content and coaching recommendations from sales calls, demos and meetings. It also forms the foundation for critical new sales engagement capabilities that will power post-pandemic sales professionals who must succeed in virtual selling.

This acquisition builds on a year-long partnership between Allego and Refract, during which a portion of Refract's conversation analytics technology was integrated into Allego's sales call recording and coaching capability. The combined companies will expand the integration, bringing new AI technologies, reporting, analytics, and prospect engagement capabilities.