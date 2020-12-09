Cogito Updates AI Coaching System

Cogito has updated its AI Coaching Systems with Signal-Based Machine Learning to understand human behavior and provide personalized contextual guidance and powerful insights throughout the call center.

"The last few years have seen incredible disruption for employees and customers alike. Enterprises that deeply understand and respond with empathy and heightened emotional intelligence will lead their industries for a long time to come," said Josh Feast, CEO and co-founder of Cogito, in a statement. "The overwhelming shift to work from home has left employees isolated and customers disconnected, highlighting the need for technology that understands and supports empathic interactions. Our AI Coaching System augments each employee to help them remain motivated and engaged, no matter where they are. It provides novel behavioral insights to organizations to deliver empathy on an enterprise scale, something that just wasn't possible before."

New capabilities include the following: