Signal AI Announces Dashboards

Signal AI has launched Dashboards, an artificial intelligence-powered tool that can compare competitors and index risk and opportunity in real time.

The platform's brain, named AIQ, can read and interpret more than 5 million documents a day, from global news, broadcast, regulatory and written media data from more than 100 languages and surface critical media intelligence in real time. It comes with AI-powered real-time visualized analytics to help companies answer questions like the following:

What trends, threats and opportunities are emerging in my market?

Are our PR, communications, and corporate activities driving positive or negative perception?

How is sentiment towards my brand changing in real time, over time?

Users can train the platform to spot emerging themes or trends associated with the business ahead of time. Dashboards allows users to see and share chart snapshots as a story is unfolding in real time.

With Dashboards, users can do the following:

See how company prominence sits within a set topic and feed into strategic planning accordingly;

See how reputation compares to competitors within a set topic and create graphs to illustrate insights in real time;

Add relationships to the dashboards to create real-time graphs and analysis;

Filter results based on feeds, including target media, key topics, regions, and products; and

Set up full-scale analytics functionality across all searches.