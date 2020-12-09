Sprinklr Integrates with Quora
Sprinklr, a customer experience management platform provider, has integrated its Modern Research product with Quora, offering companies full access to 11 years of historical data and real-time insights on Quora.
Insights from Quora can be combined with data from all of Sprinklr's listening sources, including 36 social media and messaging channels plus millions of blogs, forums, review sites, and news sources.
Sprinklr Modern Research users will now be able to pull in real-time and historical data on Quora content (questions, answers, comments) and engagement stats (viewership, share count, comment count, upvote score) to achieve the following:
- Getting in front of people asking questions as they are researching and evaluating products;
- Catching potential issues with artificial intelligence-driven alerts for keywords used in Quora content; and
- Using insights from questions to improve marketing campaigns and products and provide rapid responses.
"Millions of consumers are asking questions about brands and products on Quora every day, and we want to help brands take advantage of this knowledge," said Brendan Weitz, head of product partnerships at Quora, in a statement. "We are thrilled to help Sprinklr customers access and understand historical and real-time conversations happening on Quora. With this data, Sprinklr customers can now improve marketing and advertising campaigns, content messaging, product development, and more. The opportunities for brands to leverage these insights from Sprinklr and act on them on Quora and other channels are tremendous and untapped until now."
"Our partnership with Quora helps brands understand customer concerns and get in front of customers at a critical stage in the buying cycle," said Pavitar Singh, chief technology officer at Sprinklr, in a statement. "We're excited to be the first software platform to offer brands access to Quora's public data since it was founded 11 years ago, creating a unique opportunity for brands to gather valuable, actionable consumer insights that they can combine with data from across digital channels all in Sprinklr."