Sprinklr Integrates with Quora

Sprinklr, a customer experience management platform provider, has integrated its Modern Research product with Quora, offering companies full access to 11 years of historical data and real-time insights on Quora.

Insights from Quora can be combined with data from all of Sprinklr's listening sources, including 36 social media and messaging channels plus millions of blogs, forums, review sites, and news sources.

Sprinklr Modern Research users will now be able to pull in real-time and historical data on Quora content (questions, answers, comments) and engagement stats (viewership, share count, comment count, upvote score) to achieve the following:

Getting in front of people asking questions as they are researching and evaluating products;

Catching potential issues with artificial intelligence-driven alerts for keywords used in Quora content; and

Using insights from questions to improve marketing campaigns and products and provide rapid responses.