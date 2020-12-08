HCL Updates Unica Marketing Platform

HCL Software has enhanced Unica's Precision Marketing @Scale capabilities with the Unica v12.1 Fall Release.

This newest update to the Unica Marketing Platform broadens Unica's cloud-native, email/SMS, local, social, and platform integration capabilities.

Built on v12.1's cloud-native foundation, the expanded features include the following:

"Our customers have seen the pace of innovation, investments, and how we have made Unica more consumable at a platform level with our new simplified UPP pricing model. Customers are already realizing value from the new capabilities we have delivered in just 18 months," said Raj Iyer, vice president of products at HCL Software."Now more than ever we remain committed to our customers' success through continued investment in the Unica platform."