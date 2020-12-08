HCL Updates Unica Marketing Platform
HCL Software has enhanced Unica's Precision Marketing @Scale capabilities with the Unica v12.1 Fall Release.
This newest update to the Unica Marketing Platform broadens Unica's cloud-native, email/SMS, local, social, and platform integration capabilities.
Built on v12.1's cloud-native foundation, the expanded features include the following:
- Availability on RedHat OpenShift;
- HCL SoFy, allowing users to buildcustomized Unica solutions and deploy them in minutes to Kubernetes-based public or private cloud platforms;
- Email messaging deliverability insights;
- An enhanced email builder;
- The ability to preview and tweak email renderings across multiple devices;
- Mobile messaging support for SMS, WhatsApp, and more;
- Facebook and LinkedIn support for social audience engagement;
- Localized last-mile marketing through an integration with the Unica Collaborate module;
- Customer struggle targeting through Unica Discover's deep behavioural insights, site analytics, and Unica Journey's orchestration capabilities;
- Support for audience insights and milestone orchestration;
- Marketing checklists;
- A/B testing;
- Enhanced time-based event pattern detection; and
- Rich offer content integration.
"Our customers have seen the pace of innovation, investments, and how we have made Unica more consumable at a platform level with our new simplified UPP pricing model. Customers are already realizing value from the new capabilities we have delivered in just 18 months," said Raj Iyer, vice president of products at HCL Software."Now more than ever we remain committed to our customers' success through continued investment in the Unica platform."