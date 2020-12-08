Kitewheel Adds Business Intelligence Capabilities

Kitewheel, a provider of customer journey orchestration and analytics, has added a business intelligence (BI) platform to enhance its data and analytics visualization capabilities. This addition will allow users to view all of their data in one place and enable more efficient journey orchestration.

The platform generates reports leveraging data from Kitewheel's Journey Discovery Analytics and Kitewheel Data Model solutions. This self-service model also allows Kitewheel clients to customize data visualizations and report types. Users will be able to interact with and explore their data, drilling down to extract unique, data-rich findings as well as export and share reports. It also allows multiple dashboards per project and threshold alerts.