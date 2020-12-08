SugarCRM Deepens Relationship with Amazon Web Services
SugarCRM has deepened its commitment to cloud-based customer experience as an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Technology Partner within the AWS Partner Network (APN). AWS is a strategic component of Suga's time-aware CX platform.
Sugar recently launched an integration with Amazon Connect, an omnichannel cloud contact center solution, and in October launched SugarLive as a feature of Sugar Serve, Sugar's flagship customer support and service solution. SugarLive enables omnichannel customer service through a seamless integration with Amazon Connect' voice, chat, and text messaging. SugarLive embeds Amazon Connec's advanced omnichannel contact center capabilities into Sugar Serve's Service Console, empowering service reps with tools for case interaction, routing, prioritization, and resolution.
"Our relationship with AWS signals our shared commitment to CX, continuous cloud innovation, and omnichannel service," said Rich Green, chief product officer and chief technology officer at SugarCRM, in a statement. "Leveraging Amazon Connect accelerates our product efforts, enabling Sugar to rapidly deliver new CX features and products to market, while providing state-of-the-art performance, security, and agility for our customers."