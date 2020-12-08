SugarCRM Deepens Relationship with Amazon Web Services

SugarCRM has deepened its commitment to cloud-based customer experience as an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Technology Partner within the AWS Partner Network (APN). AWS is a strategic component of Suga's time-aware CX platform.

Sugar recently launched an integration with Amazon Connect, an omnichannel cloud contact center solution, and in October launched SugarLive as a feature of Sugar Serve, Sugar's flagship customer support and service solution. SugarLive enables omnichannel customer service through a seamless integration with Amazon Connect' voice, chat, and text messaging. SugarLive embeds Amazon Connec's advanced omnichannel contact center capabilities into Sugar Serve's Service Console, empowering service reps with tools for case interaction, routing, prioritization, and resolution.