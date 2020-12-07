Sitecore Releases Sitecore Experience Edge
Sitecore, a provider of digital experience management software, launched Sitecore Experience Edge, a cloud-based platform for headless content delivery at scale to any customer touchpoint.
The first release, available in early 2021, will involve headless content delivery to help marketers and developers publish content to any device or channel with options for pre-rendering of experiences.
"Sitecore Experience Edge provides customers additional ways to deliver superior experiences, enable options for JAMstack architecture across Sitecore XM and Content Hub and empower development teams with exceedingly flexible solutions and a modern framework," said Tom De Ridder, chief technology officer at Sitecore, in a statement. "Now, more than ever, our customers need flexibility and speed-flexibility in how they serve up content quickly to meet their customers' ever-demanding needs, and speed to keep their customers engaged and revenue coming in."
Sitecore Experience Edge will initially be available through the following services:
- Sitecore Experience Edge for Sitecore Content Hub, which will enable companies to publish content to a highly scalable delivery platform, exposing high-performing graphQL APIs to deliver headless content on demand to any channel. It will also enable marketers to manage content while developers simultaneously build the presentation and will also allow for modeling, planning, and collaboration to manage content lifecycle stages.
- Sitecore Experience Edge for Sitecore Experience Manager (XM), which will allow customers on XM to leverage a highly scalable delivery platform for static publishing of Sitecore JSS sites and runtime content delivery for headless sites. It will enable marketers to control presentation and experience composition, while removing the burden of content deployment, infrastructure setup, and scaling.
