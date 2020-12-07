SearchBlox Introduces SearchAI SmartSuggest, Answers, and Personalization

SearchBlox Software today introduced SearchAI SmartSuggest, SearchAI Answers, and SearchAI Personalization to provide web surfers with more relevant search suggestions.

"These new products use artificial intelligence to make search simultaneously smarter and simpler," said Timo Selvaraj, co-founder and vice president of product at SearchBlox, in a statement. "Increasingly website users, whether they're your employees or your end customers, use search to navigate websites. And if they don't find what they want, they bounce. "We build a machine learning model of all of your content," he continued. "That's what enables SearchAI SmartSuggest to know what your users are searching for before they do." SearchAI SmartSuggest outperforms matches based on typeahead technology or regular expression."

The new solutions can do the following:

Understand natural language queries;

Provide misspelling tolerance and 60 percent higher search relevance;

Help users to find what they need by suggesting search terms associated with the keywords they're using; and

Provide niche results that are based on companies' content, not search logs.

SearchAI Answers uses natural language processing to provide a more intuitive search experience similar to Google's Featured Snippets. It provides answers as featured snippets, chatbot responses, or via voice assistant.

"SearchAI Answers works with your existing search setup," Selvaraj said. "All you need to do is integrate your search with our API endpoint and add the Answers box on your search results page to display the answers."

SearchAI Personalization predicts personas for search users, understands customer intent with a few search queries, and personalizes users' search journeys.