Reputation.com Launches Reputation Score X
Reputation.com today unveiled Reputation Score X, a reputation measurement tool that showcases not only how companies' digital reputations measure up against competitors but also how they got there and steps to improve.
With the enhancements to Reputation Score X, users can now closely manage every touchpoint across the customer journey at the corporate, regional, or location level, identify issues in need of attention, and act on tailor-made prescriptive recommendations to drive customer retention and revenue growth.
Reputation Score X provides the following:
- Current status, to measure brand performance in online visibility, customer sentiment, review volume, and more, which yields a numeric score from 0 to 1,000. This score can then be compared to others in the same industry or across company locations.
- Trend analysis, providing detailed insight into how companies arrived at their scores. Reputation Score X sheds light on which factors impacted the score and allows companies to drill down into each component to understand their performance over time.
- Prescriptive recommendations that chart the key factors that make up a Reputation Score, such as overall sentiment and search visibility, and prescribe specific, tailored actions to improve scores at a location level. It then estimates the score impact each action will have.
"When reputation is on the line, brands don't have time to sift through terabytes of data to find out what they need to do to improve their standing in the eyes of their customers," said Pranav Desai, vice president of product management at Reputation.com, in a statement. "Unlike other industry scores, Reputation Score X gives you near real-time, personalized performance feedback down to the location level and also tells you exactly what you should do next to improve your business. As customers increasingly turn to the digital world to consume and disseminate information about brands, Reputation Score X will become an indispensable tool to understand customers, address their concerns, and increase their loyal following."
"Our customer experience team is thrilled to be using Reputation Score X. It provides our employees with actionable insights based on the conversations they are having with our customers," said Marc Cannon, chief customer experience officer at AutoNation, in a statement. "Reputation Score X is the only true benchmark of what the customer is really thinking and helps our employees consistently provide a better brand experience.""We are excited to see the benefits that Reputation Score X will bring to Renault UK and our dealer partners," said David Mullins, customer experience manager at Groupe Renault, in a statement. "The impact dashboard is clear and functional and prescribes actions users must take to improve their scores and ultimately promote excellent customer experience. It really is a one-stop-shop to improve our online presence."