Reputation.com Launches Reputation Score X

Reputation.com today unveiled Reputation Score X, a reputation measurement tool that showcases not only how companies' digital reputations measure up against competitors but also how they got there and steps to improve.

With the enhancements to Reputation Score X, users can now closely manage every touchpoint across the customer journey at the corporate, regional, or location level, identify issues in need of attention, and act on tailor-made prescriptive recommendations to drive customer retention and revenue growth.

Reputation Score X provides the following:

Current status, to measure brand performance in online visibility, customer sentiment, review volume, and more, which yields a numeric score from 0 to 1,000. This score can then be compared to others in the same industry or across company locations.

Trend analysis, providing detailed insight into how companies arrived at their scores. Reputation Score X sheds light on which factors impacted the score and allows companies to drill down into each component to understand their performance over time.

Prescriptive recommendations that chart the key factors that make up a Reputation Score, such as overall sentiment and search visibility, and prescribe specific, tailored actions to improve scores at a location level. It then estimates the score impact each action will have.