TerminusDB Launches 4.0 Release
TerminusDB today launched Version 4.0 of TerminusDB, dubbed the Star's End Release, solidifying and extending the functionality of TerminusDB and TerminusHub, creating a general-purpose tool for data and content management and collaboration.
Additional features in TerminusDB 4.0 include the following:
- Model Building Tool so users can visually design knowledge graphs;
- Document Editor, with full surfability, clickability and editability of database documents through the console;
- CSV Manager, allowing users to build databases from CSVs and version control the CSVs in Terminus; and
- Command Line Interface, allowing users to connect to TerminusDB with a Git-like CLI to run queries or use the revision control features.
"We are now offering a series of features that are unavailable from the largest and most established database providers. Our relentless focus on facilitating collaboration is starting to gain real and lasting traction. The next generation of coders will not have to bear the inferior tools that currently dominate the market," said Kevin Feeney, CEO of TerminusDB, in a statement.