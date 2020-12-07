TerminusDB Launches 4.0 Release

TerminusDB today launched Version 4.0 of TerminusDB, dubbed the Star's End Release, solidifying and extending the functionality of TerminusDB and TerminusHub, creating a general-purpose tool for data and content management and collaboration.

Additional features in TerminusDB 4.0 include the following:

Model Building Tool so users can visually design knowledge graphs;

Document Editor, with full surfability, clickability and editability of database documents through the console;

CSV Manager, allowing users to build databases from CSVs and version control the CSVs in Terminus; and

Command Line Interface, allowing users to connect to TerminusDB with a Git-like CLI to run queries or use the revision control features.