Intent IQ and HUS Digital Partner to Help Retailers Tap into First-Party Data

Identity resolution solutions provider Intent IQ has partnered with HUS Digital, a data management provider, enabling retailers to tap into their first-party data by integrating website data into digital campaigns.

Through the partnership with Intent IQ, HUS Digital can now enable retailers to identify their clients' anonymous traffic and associate targetable identifiers, such as hashed emails and MAIDs, and incorporate this data into their digital campaigns

"We are very excited about our partnership with Intent IQ because it allows retailers to be ahead of the changes in the digital advertising ecosystem by being less reliant on third-party data and more reliant on their own first-party data," said Richard Paul-Hus from HUS Digital in a statement. "Retailers are able to re-engage with site visitors through targeted advertising and greatly increase their sales efforts and revenue."

With Intent IQ's Visitor Recognition Solution coupled with HUS Digital's partnership with Zapier.com, users can now connect their HUSanalytics dashboard to many of the 2,000 apps featured in Zapier's hub, including Facebook Ads Manager. Users can automatically incorporate their visitors' anonymized markers, such as hashed emails, directly into custom audiences in their Facebook ad campaigns.