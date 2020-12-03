AccuData Launches NextGen Behavioral Targeting
AccuData Integrated Marketing has launched NextGen Behavioral Targeting, an advertising solution that enables marketers to serve digital display ads to consumers based on their online search behavior.
NextGen Behavioral Targeting harnesses the power of pay-per-click (PPC) campaigns in a dynamic display advertising environment. AccuData can further refine target audiences based on demographic and geographic overlays that ensure ads are served only to consumers who meet precise criteria.
NextGen Behavioral Targeting works by pairing keywords and online search behavior to serve display ads to consumers within seconds of relevant keyword searches. Through AccuData's partnerships with more than 100,000 website search engines, AccuData can serve ads based on more than 1 billion user interactions and actual search behaviors in real time.
"Because NextGen Behavioral Targeting offers real-time targeting abilities, it also offers significantly higher conversion rates," said Bree Verrengia, CEO of AccuData, in a statement. "Our clients are seeing sales conversion rates that are twice their rate from other methods by using this new product. We are pleased to launch yet another powerful solution during this challenging time so that we can assist our clients with improved targeting capabilities as well as enhanced revenue opportunities for our reseller partners."
Related Articles
AccuData Integrated Marketing Enhances Its Marketing List Platform
30 Apr 2019
Enhancements to AccuLeads include enhanced mapping functionality for geographic targeting, order saving, new "favorites" feature, and Power Search.