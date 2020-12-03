AccuData Launches NextGen Behavioral Targeting

AccuData Integrated Marketing has launched NextGen Behavioral Targeting, an advertising solution that enables marketers to serve digital display ads to consumers based on their online search behavior.

NextGen Behavioral Targeting harnesses the power of pay-per-click (PPC) campaigns in a dynamic display advertising environment. AccuData can further refine target audiences based on demographic and geographic overlays that ensure ads are served only to consumers who meet precise criteria.

NextGen Behavioral Targeting works by pairing keywords and online search behavior to serve display ads to consumers within seconds of relevant keyword searches. Through AccuData's partnerships with more than 100,000 website search engines, AccuData can serve ads based on more than 1 billion user interactions and actual search behaviors in real time.