LinkedIn Launches LinkedIn Sales Insights (LSI)
LinkedIn Sales Solutions today introduced LinkedIn Sales Insights (LSI), a data analytics tool that allows sales organizations to tap into LinkedIn's data pool from more than 722 million members around the globe to map potential opportunities, source new accounts, and help sellers spend the right time in the right places.
LSI helps sales organizations to do the following:
- Focus on the right accounts and expand into new markets. With raw data at scale, LSI creates real-time insights to shine a light on the size and growth of key accounts, regions, and territories so teams can hone in on their target audiences.
- Ensure smarter sales planning with insights to build better books of business, prioritize accounts strategically, and ensure sellers have continued opportunities to hit their targets.
"Unlike much of the inaccurate and stale data that you have cobbled together from disparate sources over the years, LinkedIn Sales Insights data is generated by a vast global network of highly engaged members. The reliable, trusted data that powers Sales Insights gives you the necessary information to feel more confident about your sales plan, allowing you to become a trusted advisor to your sales leaders," Lindsey Edwards, vice president of product management at LinkedIn, wrote in a blog post today. "LinkedIn Sales Insights gives you clear visibility into the size and fast-growing nature of specific departments, functions, and accounts, so that you can accurately plan your sales strategy in order to point your sales teams to the right accounts and drive more revenue. "
Related Articles
LinkedIn Updates Sales Navigator
12 Feb 2020
LinkedIn's quarterly update to Sales Navigator includes new search, contact management, alerting, and system administrator features.
LinkedIn Updates Sales Navigator with Virtual Selling Capabilities
14 May 2020
Amid COVID-19 disruption of face-to-face meetings, Sales Navigator updates improve online sales with deeper insights.
LinkedIn Adds to Sales Navigator
12 Aug 2020
LinkedIn Sales Navigator's latest quarterly updates help users with more intelligent action, simplified day-to-day activities, and consistent insight.
LinkedIn Releases Quarterly Update of Sales Navigator
11 Nov 2020
LinkedIn Sales Navigator updates help users cultivate relationships with existing customers and identify interest among new prospects.