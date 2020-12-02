LinkedIn Launches LinkedIn Sales Insights (LSI)

LinkedIn Sales Solutions today introduced LinkedIn Sales Insights (LSI), a data analytics tool that allows sales organizations to tap into LinkedIn's data pool from more than 722 million members around the globe to map potential opportunities, source new accounts, and help sellers spend the right time in the right places.

LSI helps sales organizations to do the following:

Focus on the right accounts and expand into new markets. With raw data at scale, LSI creates real-time insights to shine a light on the size and growth of key accounts, regions, and territories so teams can hone in on their target audiences.

Ensure smarter sales planning with insights to build better books of business, prioritize accounts strategically, and ensure sellers have continued opportunities to hit their targets.