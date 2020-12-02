ZoomInfo Launches Privacy Clusters
ZoomInfo, a provider of go-to-market intelligence solutions, today launched Privacy Clusters as a part of its premium Streaming Intent offering.
Privacy Clusters enable the cookieless production of business intent signals and preserve the anonymity of individuals while offering company-specific behavioral signals to identify early-stage opportunities. They comply with all current and expected privacy legislation, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), and are unencumbered by opt-in, opt-out, or informed consent requirements.
Privacy Clusters deliver 100-percent cookieless tracking of company-level purchasing intent signals. Using its proprietary technology, ZoomInfo crafts persistent groupings of devices without the use of cookies or Internet Protocol addresses.
"Privacy is core to both our business and our platform," said Henry Schuck, ZoomInfo's founder and CEO, in a statement. "On top of our intent data and publisher co-op, we've developed an innovative, cookieless solution that preserves anonymity at the individual level and still achieves the goal of connecting businesses efficiently with their target customers and prospects. We're setting industry standards for the ethical handling of business-to-business data through features and technologies that give our customers compliance assurance as well as control over all of their data."
Related Articles
ZoomInfo Launches Privacy Center
20 Dec 2019
ZoomInfo has established a resource center and data tools to help companies comply with CCPA.
ZoomInfo Adds AI to Go-to-Market Intelligence
18 Feb 2020
AI-powered tools, including Workflows, bring data accessibility and enhanced performance to go-to-market campaigns.
ZoomInfo Launches Intent Solution for Marketing and Sales
09 Apr 2020
ZoomInfo Intent helps B2B companies identify, prioritize, and engage leads based on buying signals.