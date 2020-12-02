ZoomInfo Launches Privacy Clusters

ZoomInfo, a provider of go-to-market intelligence solutions, today launched Privacy Clusters as a part of its premium Streaming Intent offering.

Privacy Clusters enable the cookieless production of business intent signals and preserve the anonymity of individuals while offering company-specific behavioral signals to identify early-stage opportunities. They comply with all current and expected privacy legislation, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), and are unencumbered by opt-in, opt-out, or informed consent requirements.

Privacy Clusters deliver 100-percent cookieless tracking of company-level purchasing intent signals. Using its proprietary technology, ZoomInfo crafts persistent groupings of devices without the use of cookies or Internet Protocol addresses.