Nextiva Updates NextOS Platform with Greater Automation

Nextiva, a business communications provider, today, introduced the latest release of the NextOS platform with fully integrated communication applications, artificial intelligence, and workflow automations.

"With the new release of NextOS, we are taking big steps toward what we envision for the future of customer and team communication," said Tomas Gorny, CEO and co-founder of Nextiva, in a statement. "After our internal piloting and onboarding 100 beta customers early this year, we are making NextOS available for companies of all sizes to connect teams and customers on a single platform."