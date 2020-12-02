Nextiva Updates NextOS Platform with Greater Automation
Nextiva, a business communications provider, today, introduced the latest release of the NextOS platform with fully integrated communication applications, artificial intelligence, and workflow automations.
"With the new release of NextOS, we are taking big steps toward what we envision for the future of customer and team communication," said Tomas Gorny, CEO and co-founder of Nextiva, in a statement. "After our internal piloting and onboarding 100 beta customers early this year, we are making NextOS available for companies of all sizes to connect teams and customers on a single platform."
NextOS delivers the following capabilities:
- A single platform with phone, email, chat, and SMS that captures and analyzes all data for every interaction;
- Intelligent tools that let users streamline sales pipelines, manage service cases, and proactively resolve issues;
- Data tracking from each interaction;
- Deep, real-time customer insights;
- The ability to track customer sentiment and get feedback about their journeys in real time;
- The ability to send the right message at the right time based on the customer journey, and
- Automated workflows.