-->
  • December 2, 2020

Gupshup Launches GIP Messaging Channel

Gupshup has launched GIP, an internet-based messaging channel to help businesses communicate with consumers on any device  without requiring an app download.

GIP offers advanced features, including the ability to send messages with rich media (images, audio, video, documents, etc.), structured cards, and interactive buttons. It also enables two-way conversations and provides APIs that can be used to integrate customer-support tools, automated chatbots, or other systems. It provides secure featuresm such as end-to-end encryption and time-bound disappearing messages. GIP is integrated with payment systems to enable one-click payments for ecommerce, gaming, or content subscriptions. Businesses can add or customize their branding on the chat surface.

"Businesses are increasingly adopting conversational messaging to support their customers and sell to them. GIP provides businesses a powerful, new tool with advanced features that expands conversational reach to every mobile user worldwide," said Beerud Sheth, CEO of Gupshup, in a statement.

CRM Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues

Related Articles

Gupshup Integrates Marketing Messaging with WhatsApp

31 Jul 2018

Through its integration with WhatsApp, Gupshup is bringing interactive messaging to its Smart messaging platform.

Best Practices Series
CRM Web Events
Reports & Research