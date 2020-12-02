Gupshup Launches GIP Messaging Channel

Gupshup has launched GIP, an internet-based messaging channel to help businesses communicate with consumers on any device without requiring an app download.

GIP offers advanced features, including the ability to send messages with rich media (images, audio, video, documents, etc.), structured cards, and interactive buttons. It also enables two-way conversations and provides APIs that can be used to integrate customer-support tools, automated chatbots, or other systems. It provides secure featuresm such as end-to-end encryption and time-bound disappearing messages. GIP is integrated with payment systems to enable one-click payments for ecommerce, gaming, or content subscriptions. Businesses can add or customize their branding on the chat surface.