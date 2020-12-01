MetaCX and Valuize Launch Co.Lab

MetaCX and Valuize have teamed up to launch Co.Lab to help B2B companies define a strategy and build a working prototype of their future-state customer lifecycles.

"With the economic pressures of subscription revenue models and increasing commoditization of SaaS product offerings, to ensure renewal and expansion, how B2B SaaS companies work with their customers must encompass a shared definition of value, mutual accountability to guide how they achieve outcomes together, and transparency into outcome achievement," said Ross Fulton, CEO and founder of Valuize, in a statement. "COVID-19 and attendant economic pressures have only accelerated this need to digitally transform business to account for the changing nature of work and the changing expectations of customers."

Co.Lab delivers the following:

A prioritized roadmap that provides the actionable guideposts for change;

A service blueprint that defines desired-state customer lifecycle;

A working prototype of future-state digital customer experience; and

A strategic advisor to help guide transformation.

Co.Lab helps companies create digital twins of their full customer lifecycles as the starting point for change