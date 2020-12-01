Translations.com Integrates GlobalLink Connect with Pimcore
Translations.com, the technology division of TransPerfect, has integrated GlobalLink Connect with Pimcore.
GlobalLink Connect for Pimcore helps users initiate, automate, control, track, and complete all facets of the translation process. It provides a configurable API adapter connected to Translations.com within Pimcore's Data Hub. Active clients of Pimcore's Enterprise Subscription get full access to this new feature, and Pimcore users can define which data they want to translate.
"Through our new technology partner, Translations.com, Pimcore seamlessly integrates an agile, traceable workflow for the translation of product data," said Dietmar Rietsch, CEO of Pimcore, in a statement. "Our customers have seen tremendous results in time-to-market for localizing multilingual content."
"We are proud to offer seamless integration between our GlobalLink product suite and the Pimcore platform. This new solution allows Pimcore users to initiate translation workflows from within the same familiar user interface," Phil Shawe, president and CEO of TransPerfect, said in a statement.
