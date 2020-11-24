Adobe Updates Real-time CDP With B2B Data
Adobe is extending its Real-time Customer Data Platform to support business-to-business data and workflows and help companies create, manage, and activate unified people and account profiles.
These B2B enhancements, available next year, will allow teams to coordinate consistent, account-based experiences at scale across channels and teams based on a full understanding of their customers.
With expansions to Adobe's open-source Experience Data Model (XDM), companies can ingest and activate data via B2B-centric data sources and destinations. A new pre-built connector for Marketo Engage will allow them to connect B2B engagement and attribution data from these applications to create, enrich and update unified people and account profiles.
The expanded B2B capabilities will enable brands to combine multiple account records into a single account profile that updates in real-time and provides account-level information. Users can view unified account details, attributes, people, opportunities, and more.
"Having all B2B data centralized, unified, and accurate provides brands with the insights and confidence they need to provide the most effective customer experience possible," Brian Glover, Adobe's director of product marketing for Marketo Engage, wrote in a blog post.
"Data provides the pulse of the customer experience, the more complete picture we have of our customers at both the individual and account levels, the better we can tailor our communications," said Scott Berns, senior director of marketing technology and operations at Lumen Technologies, said in a statement. "Having a unified account profile across Adobe Experience Cloud that's updated in real-time opens the door to better identity management, which reduces conflicting experiences and enhances our ability to better orchestrate engaging customer experiences."
"Relationships are crucial to the B2B sales process. By having a complete view of our customers at both the individual and account level centralized within Adobe Experience Platform, we'll be able to deliver more impactful customer experiences that strengthen our relationships with our customers and really drive business results," said Philippe Cherfils, director of marketing operations, marketing automation, and campaign optimization at Workday, in a statement.
