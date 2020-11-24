Adobe Updates Real-time CDP With B2B Data

Adobe is extending its Real-time Customer Data Platform to support business-to-business data and workflows and help companies create, manage, and activate unified people and account profiles.

These B2B enhancements, available next year, will allow teams to coordinate consistent, account-based experiences at scale across channels and teams based on a full understanding of their customers.

With expansions to Adobe's open-source Experience Data Model (XDM), companies can ingest and activate data via B2B-centric data sources and destinations. A new pre-built connector for Marketo Engage will allow them to connect B2B engagement and attribution data from these applications to create, enrich and update unified people and account profiles.

The expanded B2B capabilities will enable brands to combine multiple account records into a single account profile that updates in real-time and provides account-level information. Users can view unified account details, attributes, people, opportunities, and more.