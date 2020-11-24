Adjust Partners with Adobe for App Marketing Intelligence
Global app marketing platform provider Adjust has partnered with Adobe as part of the Adobe Exchange program and integrated its ad measurement, fraud prevention, and automation products with Adobe Experience Cloud.
By combining mobile app data with data collected from additional touchpoints, mutual clients will be able to build a more complete view of the user journey across all channels.
"As a driver in innovation in mobile marketing, we're thrilled to become a premier level partner in the Adobe Exchange Partner Program, bringing actionable analytics and measurement, fraud prevention. and automation to leading businesses globally, and with a single platform approach Adobe customers are used to," saidAndrey Kazakov, vice president of partnerships at Adjust, in a statement. "We are excited to see the business benefits both our current and future clients will see from this new relationship."
"As customer activity shifts along with the pandemic, advertisers are facing greater challenges connecting mobile marketing spend to app revenue and customer lifetime value," said Cody Crnkovich, head of platform partners and strategy at Adobe Experience Cloud, in a statement. "Adobe is delighted to have Adjust as a premier partner, giving advertisers the capability to see mobile data across all available channels, automate campaign reporting, and protect ad dollars from fraudsters in one place."