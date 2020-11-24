OdinAnswers Acquires TagRobot

OdinAnswers, a startup providing plug-and-play intelligence tools to e-commerce and direct-to-consumer companies, has acquired TagRobot, an app provider for Shopify and ShopifyPlus merchants. Finacial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

TagRobot helps merchants manage their orders and customer records automatically by intelligently tagging them.

"OdinAnswers erases the data disadvantage for merchants who want to know their business and customers better. With the TagRobot acquisition, we now serve over 200 Shopify and Shopify Plus merchants who we can arm with greater understanding to compete and win," said Andy Greenawalt, OdinAnswers' co-founder and CEO, in a statement.

The acquisition was funded by an earlier seed round closed in March and led by Connecticut Innovations.