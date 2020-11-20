StrategyBox Partners with Pattern89

StrategyBox, a customer journey mapping platform provider, is partnering with Pattern89, a company that specializes in creative artificial intelligence (AI) to maximize digital ad performance.

The partnership brings Pattern89's creative recommendations into StrategyBox's customer journey mapping platform. As a result, marketing teams can now leverage their own campaign data from more than 140 platforms to measure marketing success and maximize sales from social ads before campaign launch in one dashboard.

"While much of the marketing world still relies on creative intuition, AI is removing uncertainty by predicting what works. With StrategyBox and Pattern89, marketers will gain access to cutting-edge AI to become force multipliers for their businesses and gain a significant advantage over their competitors by knowing where to focus in an increasingly noisy world," said R. J. Talyor, CEO of Pattern89, in a statement. "Partnering with StrategyBox is a natural fit as we're aligned in our mission to make marketing simple, predictable, and profitable."

"Marketers today simply want to know two things: to what extent are their campaigns driving sales, and what specific creative elements will maximize return on ad spend," said Aaron Vidas, CEO and founder of StrategyBox, in a statement. "This new partnership with Pattern89 answers these questions while eliminating waste usually invested in A/B testing and manual reporting. We are so excited to announce this partnership and provide an unfair advantage to our joint customers."