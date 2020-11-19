Mediafly Launches Jumpstart Presentations for Sales

Mediafly, a provider of sales enablement technology, content management and advisory services, today launched Jumpstart Presentations to help companies accelerate their digital sales transformation.

This offering follows Mediafly's recent acquisition Presentify, a visual communication solutions provider. Jumpstart Presentations helps companies provide out-of-the-box, animated presentations that accelerate the path to purchase..

"From the beginning, we've been committed to putting content at the center of everything we do so that our customers can engage their buyers better than the competition, which is more valuable today than ever," said Carson Conant, CEO of Mediafly, in a statement. "Jumpstart Presentations executes on this vision, following the acquisition of Presentify; companies can easily access our new content creation capabilities paired with our proven sales enablement technology for enterprise-level content management and analytics."

"The data is clear: More than 80 percent of the sales cycle is happening in remote settings and will likely stay there for the long haul,"said Tom Pisello, chief evangelist at Mediafly, in a statement. "Meeting the remote selling challenge means supporting sellers with the tools and counsel they need to fuel collaborative conversations and tell dynamic, interactive stories about buyers' business problems. The goal isn't just to keep buyers awake; it's to bring them a more interactive, engaging, differentiated experience that drives results."