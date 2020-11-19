Clarabridge CX Analytics Integrates with Oracle Cloud Marketplace

Clarabridge, a provider of text and speech analytics, has made its Clarabridge Customer Experience Analytics available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace and integrated it into Oracle Cloud CX Service.

Clarabridge CX Analytics enables companies to understand customer feedback from multiple data sources, including calls, surveys, messages, chats, emails, and social media platforms. By leveraging Clarabridge CX Analytics in combination with Oracle Cloud CX Service, users can connect to and analyze hundreds of customer feedback sources in one place and route insights into Oracle Cloud CX Service.

The Clarabridge integration with Oracle Cloud CX Service helps CX teams identify pain points in the customer journey and propel improvements to downstream key performance indicators, such as likelihood to recommend, Net Promoter Score, and first-contact resolution.