Clarabridge CX Analytics Integrates with Oracle Cloud Marketplace
Clarabridge, a provider of text and speech analytics, has made its Clarabridge Customer Experience Analytics available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace and integrated it into Oracle Cloud CX Service.
Clarabridge CX Analytics enables companies to understand customer feedback from multiple data sources, including calls, surveys, messages, chats, emails, and social media platforms. By leveraging Clarabridge CX Analytics in combination with Oracle Cloud CX Service, users can connect to and analyze hundreds of customer feedback sources in one place and route insights into Oracle Cloud CX Service.
The Clarabridge integration with Oracle Cloud CX Service helps CX teams identify pain points in the customer journey and propel improvements to downstream key performance indicators, such as likelihood to recommend, Net Promoter Score, and first-contact resolution.
"Oracle Cloud Marketplace is an essential destination to unlock the value of improving customer experience management," said Eric Din, vice president of global alliances and strategy at Clarabridge, in a statement. "Through this partnership, we are expanding our ecosystem, offering more than 150 out-of-the-box dashboards optimized for any industry use case and providing brands the solutions they need to advance their customer experience strategy and drive overall engagement."
"Clarabridge's integration with Oracle Cloud CX Service marks a significant advancement in the customer experience community," said Stephen Fioretti, vice president of customer experience independent software vendor partnerships at Oracle, in a statement. "Together, we have created an end-to-end customer experience solution that helps our clients not only to use AI to extract actionable insights from unstructured customer feedback, but also to drive operational decisions across enterprises."